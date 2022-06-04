Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

CWCO opened at $14.66 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

