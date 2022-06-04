Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

