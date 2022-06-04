Continental Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management makes up about 2.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 105,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.63. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -54.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.