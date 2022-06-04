Continental Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 14,519,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,590. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.