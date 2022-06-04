Continental Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $44.82. 12,572,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,869,748. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

