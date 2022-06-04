Contrasting Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voyager Digital and SJM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 2.37 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -8.13 SJM $967.83 million N/A -$389.91 million N/A N/A

Voyager Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SJM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Digital and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 1 6 0 2.86 SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voyager Digital presently has a consensus price target of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 643.65%. Given Voyager Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.77% -1.24% SJM N/A N/A N/A

About Voyager Digital (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SJM (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, treasury, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

