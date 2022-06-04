Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

Shares of COO traded down $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.27. 481,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

