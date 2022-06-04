Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to report sales of $668.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $663.80 million and the highest is $671.40 million. Copa posted sales of $304.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS.
NYSE CPA traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 183,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
