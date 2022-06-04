CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,537 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 576,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 235,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gold Fields by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

