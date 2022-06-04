CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

