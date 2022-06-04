CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $876,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,568 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.