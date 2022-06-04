CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 210,097 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

