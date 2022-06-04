CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 120,335 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,335 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.