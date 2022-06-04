CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

