CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $5,359,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,088. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

