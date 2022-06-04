CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,175 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Ovintiv stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

