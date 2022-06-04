CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Cap of $55,357.19

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $55,357.19 and $97,525.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,167,719 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

