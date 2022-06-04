Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $65.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

