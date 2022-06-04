Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

