Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 401.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

