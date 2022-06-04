Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $88.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

