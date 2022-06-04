Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $377.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

