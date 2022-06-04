Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

