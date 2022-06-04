Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

