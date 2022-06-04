Corp Contran Sells 2,000 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Stock

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $16,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NL Industries (Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

