Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ACTD stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.