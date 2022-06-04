Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,987 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 259,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

