Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $110.28. 1,218,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.