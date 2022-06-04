Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $813,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $47.75. 352,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

