Corsair Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,013 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 93,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $82.21. 1,905,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

