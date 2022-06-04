Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,000 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,979,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after acquiring an additional 522,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,436,000 after acquiring an additional 178,552 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 302,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

