Corsair Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Skillsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SKIL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.11. 380,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Skillsoft Corp. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Research analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.