Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 105,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 9.1% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $48,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,066. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.