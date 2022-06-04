Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,361 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iStar by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iStar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

STAR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 1,157,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,898. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. iStar’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

