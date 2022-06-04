CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,819 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

