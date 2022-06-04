Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 244,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,951. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

