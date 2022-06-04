COVA Market Cap Reaches $73,407.21 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. COVA has a total market cap of $73,407.21 and approximately $87.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

