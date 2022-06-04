Covalent Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.98 or 0.01715854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00445153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

