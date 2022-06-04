Cpwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 61,517 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,572,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,869,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

