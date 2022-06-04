Cpwm LLC Acquires New Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TriNet Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 93,652 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $194,153.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at $158,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,647 shares of company stock worth $5,034,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 174,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.