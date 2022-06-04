Cpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 14,403 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,494. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.