Cpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 220,112 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,809,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 939,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,287. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.68 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

