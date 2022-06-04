Cpwm LLC Buys Shares of 5,130 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.04. 860,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.