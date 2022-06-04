Cpwm LLC Buys Shares of 5,130 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
WHR stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.04. 860,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.
Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.
WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.
About Whirlpool (Get Rating)
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
