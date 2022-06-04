Cpwm LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

