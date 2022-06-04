Cpwm LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.62. 957,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,250. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.