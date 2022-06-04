Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

