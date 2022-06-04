Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $140.13 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

