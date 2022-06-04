Credit Agricole S A Acquires 3,359 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,848,451,000 after acquiring an additional 449,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.76. 2,355,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,071. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

