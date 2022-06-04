Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.07. 582,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.