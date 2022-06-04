Credit Agricole S A Has $21.16 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

